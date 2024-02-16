Russian army covers Kherson with fire since morning: medical facility shelled

Since this morning, Russian troops have continued to attack Kherson. In particular, a medical facility and the private sector were shelled, and a fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian occupants have been covering Kherson with fire since early morning. One of the medical institutions was shelled. Thirty windows were smashed there - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, two hours later, the Russians attacked the private sector. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit.

A fire broke out at the site of the "arrival" and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"No civilians were injured as a result of these attacks," said Prokudin.

Russians shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: an elderly man was injured