Russians shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: an elderly man was injured
Kyiv • UNN
An elderly man in the village of Romashkove was injured as a result of Russian shelling, Russians hit his house this morning.
This morning, the Russian army shelled Romashkove in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region. The occupants hit a house, an elderly man was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA.
In the morning, the occupants attacked Romashkove of the Bilozerka community. One of the "arrivals" hit a residential building. The elderly owner of the house was injured
Details
As noted, a local resident, 70 years old, received shrapnel wounds. An ambulance crew arrived to provide him with medical assistance.
Kherson suffered another Russian attacks at night and in the morning, fires occurred - SES16.02.24, 09:39 • 22712 views