Russians shelled a village in Kherson region in the morning: an elderly man was injured

This morning, the Russian army shelled Romashkove in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region. The occupants hit a house, an elderly man was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the RMA.

Details

As noted, a local resident, 70 years old, received shrapnel wounds. An ambulance crew arrived to provide him with medical assistance.

