Kherson suffered another Russian attacks at night and in the morning, fires occurred - SES

One of Kherson's residential neighborhoods was attacked by Russian troops at night and caught fire. This morning, the enemy attacked the city again, causing a fire. This was reported on Friday by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

"Kherson is under enemy fire every day. Last night, the Russian army attacked one of the city's residential neighborhoods, and an outbuilding caught fire. In the morning, another enemy attack caused a fire in a non-residential building on the territory of a private household in the Korabelny district of the city," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

As noted, firefighters extinguished the first fire within thirty minutes, and the second fire was also quickly extinguished.

