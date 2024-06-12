Russian army conducts air strike on village in Kharkiv region: man and two women suffer acute stress reaction

The occupiers conducted an air strike on a village in the Kharkiv region, injuring three people, UNN reports, citing the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 12, at about 17:00, the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike on the village of Staryi Saltiv, Chuhuiv district.

A 67-year-old man and two women aged 61 and 59 suffered an acute stress reaction.

Residential buildings were damaged in the settlement. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with an aircraft munition.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

"...a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

