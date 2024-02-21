Russian army attacks Kherson: powerful explosions were heard in the city

The Russian army is attacking Kherson, a series of powerful explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"Kherson is under enemy fire! For a long time, the Russian army has been attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. A series of powerful explosions occurred, in particular, in the coastal zone," said Mrochko.

He also urged residents to stay away from windows and remember the two-wall rule.

