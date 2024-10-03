Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones at night: power lines damaged, power outages

On the night of October 3, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones. There were no casualties. One of the “shaheds” fell on the territory of a cemetery, and another damaged power lines. Currently, more than two thousand subscribers in Berezovsky district are without electricity, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Thursday, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones One of the “shaheds” fell on the territory of a cemetery in Berezovsky district without subsequent fire. No one was killed or injured. The other one damaged power lines when it fell. As of now, more than two thousand subscribers in Berezovsky district are without electricity supply - wrote Kiper.

According to him, power engineers have been working non-stop since the night before and have already supplied power to more than three thousand subscribers. They will continue to work until every home has electricity, Kiper said.

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus