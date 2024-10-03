ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones at night: power lines damaged, power outages

Russian army attacked Odesa region with drones at night: power lines damaged, power outages

Kyiv  •  UNN

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones. One fell on a cemetery and another damaged a power line. More than 2000 subscribers in the Berezovsky district were left without electricity.

On the night of October 3, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with attack drones. There were no casualties. One of the “shaheds” fell on the territory of a cemetery, and another damaged power lines. Currently, more than two thousand subscribers in Berezovsky district are without electricity, RMA head Oleh Kiper said on Thursday, according to UNN.

At night, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones One of the “shaheds” fell on the territory of a cemetery in Berezovsky district without subsequent fire. No one was killed or injured. The other one damaged power lines when it fell. As of now, more than two thousand subscribers in Berezovsky district are without electricity supply

- wrote Kiper.

According to him, power engineers have been working non-stop since the night before and have already supplied power to more than three thousand subscribers. They will continue to work until every home has electricity, Kiper said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarUNN-Odesa
odesaOdesa

