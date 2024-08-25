Russian air strike on Sumy: 7 wounded, 2 in serious condition

As a result of today's Russian air strike on the city of Sumy, seven people were wounded, two of whom are in serious condition. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, cited by UNN.

The attack took place in the evening of August 24, when enemy air and missile strikes (two hits) were carried out on the private sector of the city.

“Preliminarily, seven people were wounded as a result of the air strike. Two of them are in serious condition,” the administration said.

Medical services are providing the necessary assistance to the victims, while work continues to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

The situation remains under control, and the authorities promise to keep you informed of further developments.

