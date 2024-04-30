ukenru
Russian agent spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces pontoon crossings of rivers in Donetsk region: detained

Russian agent spied on Ukrainian Armed Forces pontoon crossings of rivers in Donetsk region: detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20351 views

A 25-year-old Russian military intelligence agent was detained in Sloviansk for spying on pontoon river crossings used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to transport heavy weapons in the Donetsk region.

SBU CI foiled another attempt by Russia to obtain up-to-date information about the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. A Russian military intelligence agent who was collecting intelligence on the redeployment of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to the front line was detained in Sloviansk. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

First of all, it tried to identify pontoon-bridge complexes and locations where they were used to transport heavy weapons across local rivers. The occupiers needed such information to plan ground combat operations and prepare air strikes on the places where the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment were concentrated.

The SBU learned about such plans of the aggressor at the initial stage of the Russian agent's intelligence activity. This allowed us to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops in a timely manner.

Also, in the course of documenting the defendant, it became known about her curator from the military intelligence of the Russian Federation. It was he who defined the tasks and paid his accomplice for their fulfillment.

At the final stage of the special operation, the enemy agent was detained in her own home. Mobile phones were seized from the detainee, on which she regularly changed accounts for covert communication with the occupiers.

According to the investigation, the traitor was a 25-year-old local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. During the occupation of the village of Yampil, the invaders remotely recruited the woman through her friends in the then-occupied settlement. For a long time, she was in "sleep" mode, but in the spring of this year, the agent was "activated" for reconnaissance and subversive activities in the frontline region,

- the statement said.

To carry out enemy missions, she went around the area and tried to "darkly" get the information she needed from her friends.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). She faces life imprisonment.

Russian "Grad" systems aimed at the border of Sumy region: a couple of Russian agents detained4/29/24, 10:33 AM • 102296 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

