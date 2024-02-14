Russia will get a response: Zelensky on the brutal shelling of Selydove

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the brutal shelling of Selydove and assured that the Russian state will respond to this attack, UNN reports.

Last evening and night, Russian terrorists fired very brutally at the town of Selydove in Donetsk region. They hit residential buildings, ordinary civilian buildings and the hospital. A targeted Russian strike on the city. At the time of this strike, there were almost 150 patients in the hospital, three people were killed - a mother with a young son and a woman who was preparing to become a mother. My condolences to the families and friends! The Russian state will definitely respond to this strike