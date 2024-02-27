Russia will ban gasoline exports for six months due to drone attacks on refineries

The Russian government will ban the export of gasoline to other countries from March 1 after drone attacks on oil refineries, a spokesman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports UNN.

The ban on gasoline exports is planned to be imposed due to a series of Ukrainian attacks on refineries and accidents, the consequences of which Russia cannot deal with because of Western sanctions.

The ban will be in effect for six months and should help keep prices down during the season of high demand for fuel.

In addition, refineries are expected to be obliged to sell 16 percent of their diesel fuel on the exchange. Currently, they are required to sell 12.5 percent.

In January-February of this year, four oil refineries in Russia, including those in Volgograd, Krasnodar Krai, Tuapse and Ust-Luga, were damaged by drone attacks.