In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39974 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 155017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92669 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202798 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253198 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159304 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia will ban gasoline exports for six months due to drone attacks on refineries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30913 views

Due to drone attacks on oil refineries in Russia, the Russian government will ban gasoline exports for six months starting March 1.

Russia will ban gasoline exports for six months due to drone attacks on refineries

The Russian government will ban the export of gasoline to other countries from March 1 after drone attacks on oil refineries, a spokesman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, the Russian service of Radio Liberty reports UNN

Details 

The ban on gasoline exports is planned to be imposed due to a series of Ukrainian attacks on refineries and accidents, the consequences of which Russia cannot deal with because of Western sanctions.

The ban will be in effect for six months and should help keep prices down during the season of high demand for fuel. 

In addition, refineries are expected to be obliged to sell 16 percent of their diesel fuel on the exchange. Currently, they are required to sell 12.5 percent.

AddendumAddendum

In January-February of this year, four oil refineries in Russia, including those in Volgograd, Krasnodar Krai, Tuapse and Ust-Luga, were damaged by drone attacks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
