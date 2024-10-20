russia trains soldiers from dPRK: to facilitate equipping, they use questionnaires in korean
Russia uses questionnaires in Korean to determine the size of North Korean soldiers' equipment. This makes it easier to equip the DPRK military arriving to participate in the aggression against Ukraine.
In order to determine the size of headgear, uniforms and shoes for North Korean soldiers arriving in Russia to participate in the aggression against Ukraine, Russians use a questionnaire in Korean.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
Details
The Russian side requires that the soldiers of the DPRK who travel to support the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine indicate the size of their headgear, uniform and shoes. The Center for Strategic Communications reported that it has a questionnaire that Russia uses for the above tasks.
To facilitate equipment, the Russians prepared questionnaires in Korean for soldiers from North Korea. The questionnaire contains instructions in Russian and Korean, SPRAVDI reports.
Earlier, the Center released a videoshowing North Korean soldiers being outfitted with Russian equipment.
