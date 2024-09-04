russia threatens to revoke ISPs' licenses for refusing to slow down YouTube

In russia threaten to deprive the license of Internet providers who refuse to comply with the decision of the authorities to slow down Youtube. This UNN writes about this with reference to the russian media and the Astra publick.

Details

It is noted that this week operators received letters from roskomnadzor instructing them not to interfere with the "blocking of resources" initiated by the authorities. Otherwise, they will be held administratively liable, up to and including license revocation, the letters say.

The letters do not mention video hosting Youtube, roskomnadzor demands not to interfere with blocking and making it difficult to access all sites with "prohibited information".

Earlier, rossmedia reported that some operators allowed customers to use Youtube by redirecting from russian Google servers to European ones.

Recall

In the summer russians were warned about possible failures in the work of video hosting YouTube, and the russian media are already writing about full blocking hosting in September this year.

Against the backdrop of YouTube's slowdown in russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities in Crimea recommend that educational institutions and government agencies use the russian video service.

YouTube blocks channels of sanctioned Russian artists