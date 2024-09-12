Russia strikes Konotop: there are wounded, infrastructure damaged

The Russian army has struck Konotop in Sumy region. According to preliminary data from Mayor Artem Semenikhin, there are wounded people. He reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

"We have had several 'arrivals', the enemy has hit the infrastructure of our city. There is no electricity in the city now," said Konotop's mayor.

According to him, fires broke out.

"The enemy struck, in particular, at the city center, at residential buildings. I hope that we managed to evacuate all the residents from the building. Now we are launching backup power sources to supply the network with water, because there is not enough water to extinguish the fires," added the mayor.

General Staff: Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 93 times. He fired an X-59 missile at Konotop and an Iskander at Dergachi