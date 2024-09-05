ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russia strikes Kharkiv region with air force: two people wounded, 20 houses damaged

Russia strikes Kharkiv region with air force: two people wounded, 20 houses damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23938 views

Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv district. Two people were injured, at least 20 residential buildings were damaged, and an investigation into the violation of the laws of war was launched.

In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv district, injuring at least two people. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the investigation, on September 5, at about 16:45, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district. 

Two people were injured. A 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A 68-year-old man sustained injuries. The medics provided first aid to the victims.

- the prosecutor's office summarized. 

It is noted that an aircraft munition hit a private residential sector. At least 20 residential buildings were damaged, and a car caught fire.

In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, a robot destroyed 40 Russian mines05.09.24, 18:05 • 19980 views

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

Recall

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old volunteer who was helping with the evacuation was injured during an enemy shelling and hospitalized,

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

