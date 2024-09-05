Russia strikes Kharkiv region with air force: two people wounded, 20 houses damaged

In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv district, injuring at least two people. This was stated by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on September 5, at about 16:45, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district.

Two people were injured. A 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. A 68-year-old man sustained injuries. The medics provided first aid to the victims. - the prosecutor's office summarized.

It is noted that an aircraft munition hit a private residential sector. At least 20 residential buildings were damaged, and a car caught fire.

In one of the villages of Kharkiv region, a robot destroyed 40 Russian mines

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

Recall

In Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, a 19-year-old volunteer who was helping with the evacuation was injured during an enemy shelling and hospitalized,