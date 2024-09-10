russia shoots down 10 drones flying to moscow: airports closed
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 10, the russian authorities reported the downing of 10 drones en route to moscow. sheremetyevo, domodedovo and vnukovo airports were temporarily closed, with no damage or casualties.
On the night of September 10, russia shot down 10 drones flying towards moscow. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The Russian authorities reported that on the night of September 10, ten drones were shot down that were flying towards the capital of the terrorist country. One of them was destroyed in the lyubertsy urban district, three in the ramensky district, and four in the podolsk district.
The mayor of moscow said that there was no damage or injuries at the site of the crash.
In addition, it is known that sheremetyevo, domodedovo and vnukovo airports are currently temporarily closed.
