Men from India and Nepal were forced to "join the ranks of the Russian armed forces" by signing up for jobs in Russia, Germany, or Dubai. After that, they were sent to the front in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of a citizen recruited by the Russian army after his relative reported that he had been sent to fight in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian and the Indian Embassy in Russia.

According to The Guardian, according to some estimates, hundreds of Indian citizens have found themselves at the front in Ukraine against their will, having signed up to be military aides or bodyguards. In some cases, according to relatives, the men thought they were flying to Dubai to work, but were then sent to Russia.

Indians and Nepalese describe how, upon arrival in Russia, they were forced to sign contracts written in Russian, and then their passports were taken away. Only later did they find out that they had committed to serve in the Russian armed forces for a year, and there was no way out of this situation except imprisonment.

After often less than two weeks of weapons training, they were sent to the brutal war zones in Ukraine.

According to an Indian interpreter in the Russian Defense Ministry, many of those who came from India and Nepal did not even suspect that they would have to work in the war effort.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Russia reported the death of its citizen Sri Mohammed Asfan. It is noted that he "tragically died". The circumstances of the death are not reported. His remains will be transported to his homeland.

The embassy reported the man's death a few days after a relative told Agence France-Presse that he had been sent to fight in Ukraine.

The Center for National Resistance reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, locals are observing the arrival of more mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal. There they are trained at local training grounds, and mercenaries are coached by Russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.