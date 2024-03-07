russia sends indian and nepalese men to the front: the indian embassy in russia confirms the death of its citizen

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19452 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 65206 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47566 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222058 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197836 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178963 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223015 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249685 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155524 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371725 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19965 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 65206 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222058 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197836 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12910 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21698 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22170 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42205 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49898 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia sends indian and nepalese men to the front: the indian embassy in russia confirms the death of its citizen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23979 views

The Indian Embassy in Russia reported the death of its citizen. According to his family, he participated in the war against Ukraine

russia sends indian and nepalese men to the front: the indian embassy in russia confirms the death of its citizen

Men from India and Nepal were forced to "join the ranks of the Russian armed forces" by signing up for jobs in Russia, Germany, or Dubai. After that, they were sent to the front in Ukraine.  The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of a citizen recruited by the Russian army after his relative reported that he had been sent to fight in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian and the Indian Embassy in Russia

Details 

According to The Guardian, according to some estimates, hundreds  of Indian citizens have found themselves at the front in Ukraine against their will, having signed up to be military aides or bodyguards. In some cases, according to relatives, the men thought they were flying to Dubai to work, but were then sent to Russia. 

Indians and Nepalese describe how, upon arrival in Russia, they were forced to sign contracts written in Russian,  and then their passports were taken away. Only later did they find out that they had committed to serve in the Russian armed forces for a year, and there was no way out of this situation except imprisonment. 

After often less than two weeks of weapons training, they were sent to the brutal war zones in Ukraine. 

According to an Indian interpreter in the Russian Defense Ministry,  many of those who came from India and Nepal did not even suspect that they would have to work in the war effort. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Russia reported the death of its citizen Sri Mohammed Asfan. It is noted that he "tragically died". The circumstances of the death are not reported. His remains will be transported to his homeland. 

The embassy reported the man's death a few days after a relative told Agence France-Presse that he had been sent to fight in Ukraine.

The Center for National Resistance reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, locals are observing the arrival of more mercenaries from Cuba and Nepal. There they are trained at local training grounds, and mercenaries are coached by Russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90