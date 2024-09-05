Russia resumes assault operations in the south - Likhovaya
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has resumed assault operations in the southern areas of Ukraine. The intensity of the attacks and the number of attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels, although they are still lower than in the Donetsk sector.
This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .
After a relative lull, the intensity of the enemy's assault actions and the number of Russian attacks in the southern sector are gradually increasing to previous levels,” said Lykhoviy. According to him, the number of attacks is lower compared to the Donetsk sector. “Yesterday, a total of 7 assault attacks were repelled, and the day before yesterday there were 11 such attacks
Recall
Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the Tavria JFO area, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.