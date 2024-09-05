Russia resumes assault operations in the south - Likhovaya

Russia has resumed its assault operations on the southern directions, and their intensity and the number of attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

After a relative lull, the intensity of the enemy's assault actions and the number of Russian attacks in the southern sector are gradually increasing to previous levels,” said Lykhoviy. According to him, the number of attacks is lower compared to the Donetsk sector. “Yesterday, a total of 7 assault attacks were repelled, and the day before yesterday there were 11 such attacks - Likhovoy said.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the Tavria JFO area, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.