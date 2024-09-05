Russia resumes assault operations in the south - Likhovaya

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118786 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153341 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152776 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142888 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112422 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186885 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105088 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68979 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 37916 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 48773 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 77309 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 55236 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186885 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213696 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201809 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10844 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149793 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144060 views
Russia resumes assault operations in the south - Likhovaya

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30525 views

Russia has resumed assault operations in the southern areas of Ukraine. The intensity of the attacks and the number of attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels, although they are still lower than in the Donetsk sector.

Russia has resumed its assault operations on the southern directions, and their intensity and the number of attacks are gradually increasing to previous levels.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, during a telethon, UNN reports .

After a relative lull, the intensity of the enemy's assault actions and the number of Russian attacks in the southern sector are gradually increasing to previous levels,” said Lykhoviy. According to him, the number of attacks is lower compared to the Donetsk sector. “Yesterday, a total of 7 assault attacks were repelled, and the day before yesterday there were 11 such attacks

- Likhovoy said. 

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the Tavria JFO area, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.

Iryna Kolesnik

War

