Russia reports shooting down a drone near Voronezh

Russian air defense shot down a drone on the approach to Voronezh. This was reported by the governor of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Gusev, UNN reports. According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Traditionally, Moscow blamed the attack on the Ukrainian side.

On the approach to Voronezh, Ukrainian air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian UAV. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage on the ground. I am keeping the operational situation in the region under control wrote the Russian governor.

