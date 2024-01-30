Russia reports drone attack on oil depot in Kaluga region - media

This morning, a drone attempted to attack an oil depot in the Kaluga region. The wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of the base, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

According to Baza, at around 7 a.m., the drone attempted to attack the Kaluganaftelektroduct oil depot but was shot down by air defense forces. The wreckage of the drone fell on the territory of the base. There were allegedly no casualties or damage.

Earlier, the head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, reported the destruction of a drone on the outskirts of Kaluga.

At night, more than two dozen drones were spotted over the territory of several regions of the Russian Federation, as well as over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to Russian media, Russian air defense destroyed and intercepted 21 UAVs.