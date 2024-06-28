Russia reports an overnight attack on a microelectronics plant

A military unit and the Kremniy El microelectronics plant were attacked at night in the Bryansk region of Russia, Russian media report, UNN reports.

Details

According to Russian media, the Kremniy El microelectronics plant in Bryansk and a military unit in the city of Karachev in the region were allegedly attacked by drones.

The roof of the production building at the plant was damaged, and the warehouse at the military unit was damaged. There were no casualties.

"Silicon El is one of Russia's largest microelectronics manufacturers. The company produces components for military equipment, according to media reports.

An explosion occurs at an oil depot in russia due to a drone strike