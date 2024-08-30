Russia reports a nighttime UAV attack on three regions and Crimea. The drones flew to Kaluga

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged downing of 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of August 30. In particular, the drones flew to the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, which is about 250 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 11 drones were shot down in Bryansk region, four in Kaluga region, two in the annexed Crimea and one in Belgorod region.

At the same time, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the drones attacked three settlements in the region - the village of Petrovka, the village of Bochkovka and the village of Gorkovskoye. Private houses and an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

In the morning, the governor of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that four drones were shot down on the outskirts of the city.

"This morning, on the outskirts of Kaluga, air defense forces destroyed 4 UAVs. Operational groups are working at the sites of destruction," he wrote.

According to Astra , Kaluga is about 250 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

No injuries have been reported.

