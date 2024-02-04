The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reports that Ukrainian UAVs allegedly attacked communications infrastructure in the village of Tiotkino, Glushkovsky district. The governor wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

"In the village of Tiotkino, Glushkovsky district, communications infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a UAV attack from the Ukrainian side," Starovoit said.

He added that emergency crews will begin restoring them as soon as it is safe to do so

Recall

Russia has not yet repaired the Askold small missile ship , which was damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces strike in Kerch.