The terrorist state plans to legalize aggressive propaganda as a mass media strategy, using it to manipulate public opinion. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

According to information, the russian federation is considering the possibility of legalizing aggressive propaganda as an official media strategy. The idea is already being put into practice, according to "professor" Maxim Vaskov of the Institute of Sociology and Regional Studies of the Southern Federal University. According to him, Pravda should be aggressive and even offensive.

This is not the first attempt by russia to use propaganda as an effective tool of influence. It is known that the kremlin's propaganda machine spreads lies and manipulates information as a means of warfare. For example, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, a compulsory subject "moral foundations of family life" is being introduced, where "russian values" are being promoted to children.

