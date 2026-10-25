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12:26 AM • 18632 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
October 24, 09:28 PM • 24563 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
October 24, 08:34 PM • 22153 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 34434 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 33849 views
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October 24, 11:43 AM • 36528 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 36539 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 28921 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 26411 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24536 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
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The New York Times

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Over the past day, October 24, the Russian army lost 1,850 troops. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,578,450 personnel..

Russia lost nearly 2,000 troops in a day in the war against Ukraine

Over the course of October 24, the enemy lost 1,850 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,578,450 people as of October 25.

Reminder

Ukrainian forces struck facilities for storing and launching drones, warehouses, and a command post of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the ability of Russian troops to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 18237 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
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