Over the course of October 24, the enemy lost 1,850 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,578,450 people as of October 25.

Reminder

Ukrainian forces struck facilities for storing and launching drones, warehouses, and a command post of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the ability of Russian troops to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine