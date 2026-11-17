Russia lost 1,620 military personnel in one day in the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Over the course of November 16, Russian forces lost 1,620 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,627,040 people.
During the day on November 16, the enemy lost 1,620 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,627,040 personnel as of November 17.
We remind you
In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.
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