During the day on November 16, the enemy lost 1,620 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

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It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,627,040 personnel as of November 17.

We remind you

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded.

For the first time since 2023, Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated more territory in Donetsk region than they lost in a month, monitors say