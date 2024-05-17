ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia intensifies recruitment and funding of "journalists" around the world - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 94514 views

Russia is stepping up its recruitment and funding of foreign "journalists, bloggers and youth" through its Rossotrudnichestvo agency to cover the war in Ukraine in a way that serves Russian interests, spending more than 230 million rubles in just 4 months of 2024.

Russia is increasing spending on programs for foreign "journalists, bloggers and youth" through "Russian cooperation" to cover the war in the way Russia needs. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Rossotrudnichestvo is a structure created for the functioning of the Russian agent network around the world. In the first four months of 2024, it announced tenders for 230 million rubles worth of "correct coverage" of the war, more than in the entire year of 2023,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as part of its programs, Rossotrudnichestvo annually pays for thousands of young "representatives of socio-political circles" from abroad to travel to Russia, including to the temporarily occupied territories. In Russia, foreign "journalists" are trained at the Sputnik news agency and the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Later, they become centers of propaganda in their countries and conduct information campaigns against Ukraine and the entire civilized world,

- the CNS notes

Recall

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories force state employees to watch propaganda films to brainwash Ukrainians under occupation with justifications for the Kremlin and the heroization of its leadership.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising