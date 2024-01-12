Russia holds hundreds of Ukrainians in Crimea without official confirmation

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101345 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112190 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142285 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139169 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177151 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48496 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37828 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70624 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40289 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59796 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284138 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261786 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59796 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107212 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123265 views
Actual
Russia holds hundreds of Ukrainians in Crimea without official confirmation

Russia holds hundreds of Ukrainians in Crimea without official confirmation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23361 views

Russia is holding hundreds of stateless Ukrainians in Crimea, their whereabouts have not been confirmed by Russia.

Russia is holding hundreds of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied Crimea in the status of incommunicado, that is, whom Russia does not confirm that it is holding. This was reported by the head of the board of the Crimean Human Rights Group Olga Skrypnyk during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When asked how many Ukrainians are being held in the incommunicado stage, Skrypnyk answered:

"As for incommunicado, this is a status when Russia does not confirm... Only at the end of 2022, only in SIZO #2 (in Simferopol - ed.), we knew that at least 110 people were held at the same time, and we can confirm this as international organizations want, only 50-55 (people - ed.). Therefore, we are talking about hundreds of people".

According to her, the difficulty is that people who are incommunicado, that is, whom Russia has not confirmed but brought to a detention center, for example, do not appear on any court website, and a lawyer cannot visit them.

"We know for sure that some of them are constantly being transported. We did have a few situations where people were simply released, but it was literally three people," Skrypnyk said.

Before that, she showed a slide that said that the Crimean Human Rights Group had submitted information to the Independent International Commission of Investigation into Violations in Ukraine about 53 civilian prisoners who had been abducted by Russians in the south and taken to occupied Crimea.

"After February 24, when Russia occupied new territories, part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea also became a prison for them. Civilians, we are talking about them... We recorded the first cases in March 2022, when people from the south began to appear in SIZO No. 1 (in Simferopol - ed.), terribly beaten and in a terrible condition. In the summer, Russia opens  a new detention center in Crimea  - No. 2, and now it has opened another detention center - No. 8," Skrypnyk said.

The Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea Tamila Tasheva reported that the occupation regime illegally detained at least 186 Ukrainian citizens in Crimea, approximately 123 of them Crimean Tatars

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising