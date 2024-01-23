Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, the missile threat is very high - Defense Forces of the South

Russia has increased the number of missile launchers in the Black Sea as the storm subsides, with a total volley of Kalibr cruise missiles reaching 20 missiles, the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The storm is gradually subsiding in the Black Sea. The enemy ship grouping has been replenished with another submarine missile carrier! The total volley of "Kalibr" is up to 20 missiles. The level of missile danger is very high!" the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Air raid warnings were not to be ignored.

