Russia doubles the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea: up to 16 Kalibr

Russia keeps two surface missile carriers in the Black Sea, which are equipped with 16 Kalibr missiles. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We are seeing the enemy's activation (in the Black Sea - ed.) because there are twice as many missile launchers, and we have not seen such a presence for more than a month. Two surface missile carriers are the Admiral Makarov frigate and a small missile ship. 16 Kalibr missiles are ready for use - Gumenyuk said.

She emphasized that given the more moderate sea weather, the enemy could use this type of weapon.

"In particular, the activity of enemy aircraft over the Black Sea may indicate an active interest and activity related to intelligence activities. And yesterday, the Defense Forces worked hard to destroy reconnaissance drones," added Humeniuk.

Recall

Russian troops launched a drone attack in southern Ukraine at night, shooting down 8 Shahed attack drones in Mykolaiv region and another in Kherson region. There were hits in Kherson and the region.