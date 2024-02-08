Russia deploys missile-carrying frigate Admiral Makarov-Gumenyuk to the Black Sea

The Russian occupiers have deployed the Admiral Makarov frigate, which is capable of carrying up to eight Kalibr missiles, into the Black Sea. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, an UNN correspondent reports.

We are currently seeing the frigate being deployed to the Black Sea, and the Admiral Makarov is returning to combat duty. This means that up to 8 Kalibr missiles could be ready for use. But it is staying closer to Novorossiysk... where the weather is a bit calmer - said Humeniuk.

She explained that this means that the enemy is once again "flexing its muscles" to hint at danger.

Addendum

Intelligence officers from the Group 13unit , who are called "hunters for Russian ships," have revealed some details of recent special operations. In particular, the one where they destroyed the Russian missile ship Ivanivets using surface drones.