Russia continues to absorb the neighboring sovereign state of Belarus through a puppet government in the latter, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the Center, at the last meeting of the "council of the union state" held on January 29 in St. Petersburg, the parties decided to create a new propaganda mouthpiece - a joint news agency.

"...among the important decisions is the agreement on the integration of the military-industrial complex of both countries, border guard detachments and "joint development of the railway". In fact, it is about the work of the Belarusian military-industrial complex against Ukraine, the takeover of the Belarusian railroad by Russian Railways and the destruction of the remnants of Belarusian sovereignty by eliminating its army.

The meeting also reached an agreement on the "coordination" of youth policy, i.e. further Russification of Belarusian youth," the statement reads.