Russia continues high pace of offensive operations in many parts of the front line, but has not made significant progress in Pokrovske - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has been conducting active offensive operations in many parts of the frontline, particularly in the Kursk region and eastern Ukraine. However, over the past week, Russian troops have not been able to make any significant progress toward Pokrovsk.
Russia continues to conduct offensive operations at a high pace in many parts of the front line. In the Kursk region, where Ukraine has controlled approximately 800-900 square kilometers of territory since mid-August 2024, Russian troops launched a counteroffensive. Led by airborne troops and marines, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions in the west of the salient and allegedly recaptured several villages,
Also in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops gradually advanced to the area of Vuhledar and southeast of the Pokrovsk logistics center
However, over the past week, Russia has not advanced significantly to Pokrovsk itself
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the strategic goals of the operation in the Kursk region. According to him, it deprived the enemy of the ability to maneuver and redeploy units, which is noticeable in the Pokrovske direction.