Russia claims to have shot down 10 missiles over Belgorod region

The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that enemy air defense systems allegedly shot down 10 missiles. He said this in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

As a result of the morning shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, Belgorod and the Belgorod district: 10 rockets were fired in our direction, all successfully shot down by our air defense - Gladkov said.

According to him, there is allegedly one victim - a woman with a shrapnel wound to the right knee joint.

Two private households were damaged in the village of Myasayidove: windows were smashed in one house and the garage was destroyed in the other. Electricity and gas supply lines were also damaged.

Addendum

In Russia, the sounds of explosions were heard in several regions overnight. Drones attempted to attack a seaport in the Leningrad region, one of them crashed on the territory of an oil terminal in the Leningrad region.