Russia claims to have downed 144 UAVs over 9 regions: what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the alleged destruction of 144 Ukrainian UAVs over nine regions of Russia on the night of September 10. Of these, 20 were intercepted over the Moscow region, the ministry said. UNN writes about this with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

An alleged downing is reported:

72 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region,

20 - over the territory of the Moscow region,

14 - over the territory of the Kursk region,

13 - over the territory of the Tula region,

eight over the territory of the Belgorod region,

seven - over the territory of the Kaluga region,

five over the territory of the Voronezh region,

four - over the territory of the Lipetsk region

and one over the Oryol region.

Addendum

[2

Authorities in Moscow region saythat a 46-year-old woman was killed and 3 people were injured in a UAV attack.

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports are temporarily closed.