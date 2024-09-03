Russia-backed militants strike 313 times in Zaporizhzhia region: two killed and two wounded

Over the past day, the occupants have launched 313 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of these attacks, an 8-year-old boy and a 38-year-old woman were killed, a 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man were injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy troops fired rockets at Zaporizhzhia and carried out 11 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka and Preobrazhenka.

The region also recorded 198 attacks by UAVs of various modifications, which hit Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka. In addition, three MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole and Novodanylivka.

Artillery shelling affected Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka and Poltavka, with 100 attacks conducted.

As a result of these strikes, there were 38 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

Night shelling in Zaporizhzhia: two killed, including an 8-year-old boy