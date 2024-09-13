Russia attacks Odesa and Odesa region with drones at night: 74-year-old man injured by falling debris, some damage

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones. A 74-year-old man was injured as a result of falling debris. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kiper, the enemy launched the “Shakhty” from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Intense combat work of the air defense forces lasted for almost an hour.

According to preliminary information, the following buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris in Odesa and the region: 4 garages, glazing in 20 private residential buildings, 4 cars and two extensions to residential buildings. One person was injured: a 74-year-old man sustained a cut wound to his arm. He was treated by medics at the scene - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.

