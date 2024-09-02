Russia attacks Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

Russians continue to shell Nikopol region: they used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that Russian troops continue to attack the Nikopol district. In the evening and after midnight, they fired on the district center, sending a kamikaze drone and using heavy artillery twice. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

In the morning, attacks on Nikopol resumed with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The consequences of the attacks are currently being investigated.

Attacks on Nikopol resumed in the morning. Again, it was a UAV. We are investigating the consequences.

Russia shells Nikopol and Marhanets: woman injured, buildings damaged