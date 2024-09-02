ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Russia attacks Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

Russia attacks Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99475 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district using kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. The attacks continued in the evening, at night and in the morning, there were no casualties, the consequences are being investigated.

Russians continue to shell Nikopol region: they used kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports

Details

It is noted that Russian troops continue to attack the Nikopol district. In the evening and after midnight, they fired on the district center, sending a kamikaze drone and using heavy artillery twice. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

In the morning, attacks on Nikopol resumed with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The consequences of the attacks are currently being investigated.

Attacks on Nikopol resumed in the morning. Again, it was a UAV. We are investigating the consequences.

Russia shells Nikopol and Marhanets: woman injured, buildings damaged31.08.24, 08:29 • 28118 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

