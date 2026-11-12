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Russia attacked Ukraine with 143 drones and "Banderols" — how many targets did air defense neutralize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Air defense neutralized 124 drones and two S8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" targets. As of 19:00, the attack was still ongoing.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 143 drones and "Banderols" — how many targets did air defense neutralize

Throughout November 12, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 143 strike drones of various types, including 66 jet-powered drones, as well as S8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" munitions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Air defense forces neutralized 124 UAVs and two S8000-type aerial targets. As of 19:00, combat operations were ongoing.

Details

According to the military, on November 12, between 06:30 and 19:00, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale air attack using 143 strike drones, including 66 jet-powered UAVs, Gerbera-type drones, and drones of other types. In addition, the enemy used S8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" munitions.

According to preliminary results of the combat operation, Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 124 enemy drones, including 60 jet-powered ones. Two S8000 "Banderol/Dan-T" aerial targets were also neutralized. In other words, air defense forces neutralized most of the drones used by Russian forces during the attack over the specified period.

The Air Force also emphasized that as of 19:00, the attack had not yet ended. Several enemy drones remained in Ukraine's airspace, and defense forces continued to engage them. The military urged citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters in the event of a threat.

The final results of repelling the attack may be clarified after the combat operation is completed.

Recall

Earlier, we reported that Ukraine is once again detecting a speed restriction on Starshield to 161 km/h. This complicates the operation of interceptor drones and increases the risk of strikes.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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