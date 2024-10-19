russia applies scorched earth tactics to its own towns and villages: Siberia on Russian shelling of Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements in the Kursk region. He called it a typical Russian scorched earth tactic, which is now being applied to their own villages and cities.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that in the Kursk region, Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements - the typical scorched earth tactic is being applied to their own villages and towns, UNN reports.
"In the Kursk region, Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements. Artillery and air strikes are without any mercy for the civilian population.
This is a typical Russian scorched earth tactic that they are now applying to their own villages and cities. Russia has no regard for human life, both at home and abroad," Sibiga said.
Zelenskyy: Kursk operation is an important stage of the war against Russia06.10.24, 21:05 • 48607 views