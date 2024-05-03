Russia claims the detection of drones at night in the belgorod region of russia and in occupied Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that last night it "destroyed" and "intercepted" several drones in the Belgorod region of Russia and one in the temporarily occupied Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian Federation claims that it allegedly "destroyed" and "intercepted" five unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region and one UAV over the territory of the occupied Crimean peninsula with its air defense system .

