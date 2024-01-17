Russia announces attack of dons over Belgorod region

Russian air defense system shoots down seven UAVs over Belgorod and Belgorod district. The glass in a residential building was damaged, but there were no casualties. This was reported by the governor of the region Gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In Belgorod district, there were damages in the residential sector - the glazing in a residential building, the roof, and an outbuilding caught fire. There was a power outage in one of the villages. A fire brigade and emergency services have arrived at the scene. Damage is being assessed Gladkov wrote.

Emergency services work on site.

