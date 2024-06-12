ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
“RUN 4 VICTORY”: a charity race to support the military will be held in Vinnytsia

“RUN 4 VICTORY”: a charity race to support the military will be held in Vinnytsia

Kyiv

The RUN 4 VICTORY charity quad marathon will take place in Vinnytsia with both offline and online participation.

On Sunday, June 30, a charity quad marathon “RUN 4 VICTORY” will be held in Vyshensky Park in Vinnytsia, reports UNN.

Details

The event is organized by the Kharaktern sports community together with the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation and the Kolos Football Club with the support of the international company MHP. The main goal is to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Distances for adults range from 2 to 21 km, for children from 200 to 800 meters. Both professional athletes and amateurs can run. In addition, online participation in the race is provided.

"You don't have to be in Vinnytsia to take part in the competition. If you are unable to come, but want to support the event and help the military, you can also register as an online participant. You can run anywhere and at any time convenient for you. And on June 30, make a post about it on your social media and tag the organizers of the competition. After that, you will receive a participant's medal by mail,” explained Oleksiy Vovk, co-organizer of the race, professional athlete and team leader of the Kharaktern community.

This is the second of four races planned for this year. The first one took place in Ternopil, attracting about 500 participants, including military personnel and veterans, and raised UAH 520 thousand to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The organizers plan to increase this amount in the next stages, aiming to raise a total of UAH 1.5 million.

Registration for the event is available here: https://runstyle.net/events/mhp-vinnytsya/

HelpHelp

The RUN 4 VICTORY Race League is a charity quadrathlon that takes place in four cities of Ukraine: Ternopil (May 19), Vinnytsia (June 30), Cherkasy (September) and Ladyzhyn (October).

A special feature of the Race League is the opportunity to run any distance not only for athletes, but also for everyone. In this way, the organizers aim to unite community residents and citizens who can join any course anywhere in Ukraine. This year's courses range from 2 to 21 km and children's courses from 200 to 800 meters

You can choose from two participation formats - offline or online.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

