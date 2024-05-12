Roof of damaged building collapses in Belgorod (video)

In the Russian city of Belgorod, the roof of a damaged apartment building collapsed, injuring several rescuers. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation,28 29 people were injured in the collapse, one of them died. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the alleged terrorist attack, UNN reports.

Details

Local Telegram channels publish the moment the roof of a destroyed building in Belgorod falls.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that a house in Belgorod collapsed as a result of Russian air defense. They allegedly shot down "Point U," the debris of which "damaged" the house.

At the same time, the videos that have been circulated do not show any falling debris at all.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, one woman died as a result of the collapse of a residential building in Belgorod on Shorsa Street. 28 adults and 1 child sustained shrapnel wounds to various parts of the body. People continue to be pulled out of the rubble.

The SC opened a criminal case on the alleged terrorist attack.

