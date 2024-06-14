Romania to pay for training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Romania will pay from the state budget for the training of Ukrainian pilots to work with American F-16 fighters at the Fătăști military air base. Profit.ro writes about this with reference to the draft resolution, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense will cover the costs of training, food, transportation, fuel, special equipment and other related goods and services. The total amount is not specified, but it is indicated that no additional funds will be required.

Due to the sensitive nature of the works and services to be contracted and the confidential nature of the activities aimed at training Ukrainian personnel, the legislation governing public procurement is not applicable the explanatory note says.

