Romania deploys F-16 fighter jets due to "Shahed" attack on Odesa region

During the attack of Russian drones in Odesa region, Romania announced warnings to the population of border settlements and raised F-16 fighters in the sky. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ministry, on the night of February 10, Russian troops launched drone attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Izmail and Reni, near the border between Ukraine and Romania.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of Romania announced an air alert in Tulcea and Galati counties, which border Odesa region.

RO-Alert notifications were sent to residents of the counties by 01:00 local time, which lasted until almost 3 am. The alert was repeated at 05:00 and lasted until 06:20.

Two F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force from the 86th Air Base in Fethiye were lifted at about 01.15 to perform reconnaissance missions in the national airspace.

Also, two F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force were prepared to carry out the air policing mission, but the development of the air situation did not require their takeoff in this case.

Although during neither of the two waves of attacks on Ukrainian ports did the Romanian army's radar surveillance system detect any unauthorized intrusions into national airspace, and no possible accidental crashes of drone debris were reported by surveillance and - the statement said.

The Ministry of National Defense condemned Russia's attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

These attacks are unjustified and in serious breach of international humanitarian law. MApN forces will continue airspace monitoring and research missions in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations - the ministry added.

Recall

At night, Russian troops attacked Odesa region three times with kamikaze drones, injuring four people.