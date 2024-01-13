Rocket attack on the private sector in Chernihiv: law enforcement shows the consequences

During the morning enemy attack, rocket fragments caused destruction in the private residential sector of Chernihiv. A dog was killed in the attack. The police of Chernihiv region showed the consequences of an enemy attack, UNN reports.

This morning, the Russian military once again insidiously attacked Ukraine with air strikes. The fragments of an enemy missile caused destruction in the private residential sector of Chernihiv. Fortunately, there were no casualties - the police said on Facebook.

As noted, several private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy missile fragments, and one building was almost destroyed. In the yard closest to the epicenter of the impact, the owners' dog was killed by the explosion. The people survived.

