Enemy missile debris damages houses in Chernihiv's private sector

In the Chernihiv region, damage was recorded in the private sector of Chernihiv during an enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the Chernihiv MVA, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, and the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomak.

Damage was reported in the private sector of Chernihiv. Houses damaged by the blast wave - wrote Bryzhynsky on Telegram.

According to him, the BSCA working group is working at the scene to determine the extent of the damage and further assistance and compensation.

Debris from a downed rocket in the Bobrovytsia neighborhood in Chernihiv. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties - was written by Oleksandr Lomako.

According to the acting mayor of Chernihiv, windows in some buildings were blown out. The explosion caused the boiler house to stop working, but it has been restarted.

All services on the ground are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier, UNN reportedthat air defense systems were operating in Chernihiv region during the enemy attack.