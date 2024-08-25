Rocket attack on Balakliya: houses damaged, man injured

In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the private sector of the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, several residential buildings, outbuildings, garages and private cars were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

Details

Fires broke out on the territory of two private households, engulfing two residential buildings, a garage and a car over a total area of more than 170 square meters.

Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other residential buildings. A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the impact.

Rescuers urge residents of the region to be careful and follow safety rules during air raids.

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to six