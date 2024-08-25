Rocket attack on Balakliya: houses damaged, man injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the private sector of Balakliya. Residential buildings were destroyed, buildings and cars were damaged, fires broke out, and a 55-year-old man was injured.
In the evening, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the private sector of the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, several residential buildings, outbuildings, garages and private cars were destroyed and damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .
Details
Fires broke out on the territory of two private households, engulfing two residential buildings, a garage and a car over a total area of more than 170 square meters.
Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other residential buildings. A 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the impact.
Rescuers urge residents of the region to be careful and follow safety rules during air raids.
