Road accident with the death of a National Guardsman: VSP supported the decision to dismiss Judge Tandyr

The High Council of justice left unchanged the decision to bring judge Alexey Tyndir to disciplinary responsibility and apply a disciplinary penalty to him in the form of a submission for dismissal from office, the VSP reported on June 20, writes UNN.

Having considered the complaint of Judge of the Makarovsky District Court of the Kiev region Alexey Tandyr and his representative-lawyer Oleg Yurchenko, the High Council of Justice decided to leave unchanged the decision of the second Disciplinary Chamber of the VSP of April 24, 2024 on bringing to disciplinary responsibility and applying a disciplinary penalty to him in the form of a submission for dismissal from office - reported in the VSP.

The judge, as indicated, exercised his right to appeal the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber to the High Council of Justice.

The decision of the High Council of justice may be appealed in accordance with the procedure provided for in Article 52 of the law of Ukraine "on the High Council of Justice".

The essence of the matter

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, as indicated in the VSP, is suspected of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, in violation of traffic safety rules, driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of the victim, which provides for imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to ten years.

On the night of May 26, 2023, judge Alexey Tandyr, then chairman of the Makarovsky District Court of the Kiev region, knocked down a national guardsman to death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv city prosecutor's office has launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code.

The High Council of justice granted the submission of the deputy prosecutor general on granting consent to the detention of a judge. Judge Tandyr was sent into custody.