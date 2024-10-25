Rheinmetall to hand over a new batch of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine: what is known about the delivery
Kyiv • UNN
German manufacturer Rheinmetall will supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The total number of transferred vehicles will reach 200 units, including modernized Marder 1A3 with laser rangefinders.
The German manufacturer Rheinmetall has handed over another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Deliveries will take place at the end of the third quarter of 2024. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the company.
Thus, the total number of combat vehicles delivered to Ukraine will be about 200 units, with a triple-digit number of them being Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, Rheinmetall has delivered a double-digit number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Leopard main battle tanks as part of the ring exchange.
The latest order for 20 Marder tanks, funded by the German government, is valued at double-digit million euros. It was ordered back in March 2024.
The Marder 1A3 tank supplied by Rheinmetall to Ukraine is equipped with additional laser rangefinders for efficient and accurate target engagement.
The Marder is one of the most proven weapons systems in the world. It was developed for the German armed forces and is still partially used there. Over the years, it has been modernized and improved several times.